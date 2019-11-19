Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano at TABULA RASA 2020

November 18th, 2019 – WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Those who went last year are still glowing from the magic of the Tabula Rasa Festival. The journey to the festival site, the laid back vibe, the enchanting decor and the world-class artists are still fresh in their minds.

This year, Sterck Events – also known for organizing The Flying Dutch Curacao – promise to build an entire village again at Fuik Valley in the Santa Barbara Beach & Resort. The headliner – Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano – promised to return to the island during their performance at The Flying Dutch Curacao in 2017. They kept their promise and are now returning to the first official New Year Festival “Tabula Rasa 2020”.

With the sexy hits of Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, the hottest beats of Freddy Moreira, the popular urban beats by Dopebwoy and the festival masters Lucas & Steve visitors from The Netherlands, USA, Aruba, Bonaire, St Maarten, Surinam and Curaçao will celebrate and dance into the new year at Tabula Rasa.

We are very proud to announce these great artists for the second edition of this festival. We will create an enchanting atmosphere again on January 3rd to ensure the perfect start of 2020.” Says Herman Harms of Sterck Events.

Besides top-notch music entertainment, Tabula Rasa offers an enchanting decor and an exquisite food court area on the grounds of Fuik Valley. The transportation to and from the festival will be well arranged again this year.

Are you ready for the ultimate New Year’s celebration? Get your early birds tickets now through www.tabularasacuracao.com or at the regular local ticket sales locations. Early birds ticket offer is limited.